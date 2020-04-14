It’s easy to feel overwhelmed right now as our lives are turned upside down and we adjust to a new normal. For some parents, this involves balancing working from home while their kids attend classes across the table from them. It might seem challenging right now, but trust me that you’ll get through this. I know because I’ve experienced this with my own son, who attends online school.

My son attends Insight PA Cyber Charter School, and when he first started his virtual classes I wanted to help him any way I could. This involved countless emails between me and his teachers to make sure everything was getting done. Develop a relationship with them so you can easily reach out if there's ever a need.

Set up and enforce a schedule. With our daily routines disrupted, it’s easy to forget the importance this provides for our lives and our sanity. Work with your student to create a schedule that meets everyone’s needs. Separate the time they’ll work on classes and homework from the free time they have to do what they enjoy. This helps grab their attention when needed and motivates students to get their work done.

Online school has been an amazing benefit for my family. Try to relax and take it one day at a time as we all turn the page on this new chapter in our lives

Heather Krout

Windsor Township

York County