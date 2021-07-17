Throughout the past year or so, the COVID-19 pandemic has tested all of us in more ways than one.

As we begin to move forward, I now take the time to reflect. It is easy to become overwhelmed with the negatives of this past year. However, I choose to find some positives in my reflection.

Playing various board games with my parents and making banana bread and chocolate chip cookies from scratch are just a few fond memories. I have learned to appreciate the little things.

These are the things I previously had taken for granted, not to mention never doubting when my next meal would be or if I would have access to clean water.

However, in many parts of the world, these things are not guaranteed. The United States contributes more overseas than most countries; in per capita terms, however, it is much less. A common misconception is that the United States spends 25% of its budget on foreign aid, when it is actually about 1%.

While there are obvious reasons to address global poverty, a less evident reason includes expanding American markets. These large untapped markets have the potential for the U.S. to gain new consumers to whom we can market our goods. That, in turn, can create American jobs.

It is easy to take the little things in life for granted — to only be concerned with your own life. However, by investing in those in need, we can make substantial positive changes for all of us.

Janelle Scillia

Warwick Township