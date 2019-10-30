Costumes, decorations, sidewalks crowded with trick-or-treaters. Halloween is a time of excitement for many children, but for some it brings feelings of stress and sensory overload. The unpredictability of the holiday — not knowing what scary decorations are around the corner, what costumed friends will look like or even what the greeting will be at the homes — can contribute to feelings of fear and anxiety for some children. For those dealing with sensory, attentional or other mental health challenges, the impact can be magnified.
Parents can offer support by encouraging children to talk about what they’ll experience, how they are feeling and customizing celebrations to fit their child’s individual needs. Those planning to trick-or-treat can take steps to prepare in advance by trying on costumes and even getting permission to visit the homes of a few friends or neighbors in the daylight to practice what it will be like on trick-or-treat night.
This Halloween season, it’s important to take steps to protect both the physical and emotional safety of children. As parents, neighbors, friends and members of the community, we can all play a role in making Halloween a less-stressful, fun experience for children of all ages.
Dr. Thomas Foley
CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health Behavioral Health Center, Lancaster