There’s a lot going on in October at Pet Pantry. For the second year, Lancaster County Motors Subaru has joined forces with Pet Pantry for our "Fall in Love" campaign. There’s a $25 reduced adoption fee for the month of October. This nationwide event from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Subaru aims to clear out shelters by providing funds for spaying/neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.

Oct. 16 is National Feral Cat Day. Pet Pantry is holding a 100-cat trap-neuter-return clinic on Oct. 15-16, by appointment only, for $35. Call 717-983-8878 for details. If you reach voicemail, please leave a message. Also, on Oct. 16, we are building outdoor shelters for local caregivers of feral cats. Our goal is to build 50 shelters. The cost is $20 per shelter. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Our Bingo Bash was held virtually Sept. 26. Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to our sponsors. Our 50/50 raffle is still ongoing. Tickets are $5 apiece or five for $20. As of Oct. 4, the jackpot was over $1,400. You can also purchase tickets for more than 30 raffle baskets. The drawing will be held live on the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County Facebook page on Oct. 21.

I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful fall weather.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township