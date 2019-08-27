I started lloydsrides.org to stop the average of 42 to 50 veterans and first responders who die by suicide every 24 hours because of post-traumatic stress disorder. Many first responders are veterans.
The April 26 LNP editorial, “Helping veterans,” highlighted lloydsrides.org as one of the local grassroots organizations that go after the lost souls who say things like, “I need no help. I can suck it up!” But they cannot, and many die.
Lance Cpl. Robert Quinn grew up in Glen Moore Circle. This development was built after World War II for the veterans coming home. Quinn was my friend at Manheim Township High School. He lives in Virginia. He was a missile launch technician in Vietnam. Because of Agent Orange poisoning, he knows his time is limited.
Quinn has written four novels and more than 120 poems. One novel, “San Ernesto’s Shadow,” has been published so far.
I am raising money to help publish Quinn’s other novels. Yes, he writes every day. I am also raising money to replace his old computer. We will get him a new Apple laptop, set up so he can talk and it prints. Please see more information on lloydsrides.org.
Randy Caldwell
Manheim