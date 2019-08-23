As we all know, there has been ongoing construction on Route 222 for several months. Recently, the work has moved to the northbound lanes.
Here is the issue, and I’ll use 222 as an example. Most of the time, crews will place a large, flashing sign warning drivers of lane closures. Folks, they put those signs there for a reason. But I see many people who blissfully ignore those signs and continue to speed up in hopes of getting as far ahead as possible. The problem comes when they reach the merge point and then they expect some good-hearted soul to let them into the open lane.
If everyone would take heed of those lane closure signs when they see them and just move into the correct lane, we could all get where we’re going with a lot less gridlock.
Driving is not that hard of a task: Keep your eyes on the road, observe and obey the signs and traffic signals, and, for goodness sakes, keep your hands off the phone and on the wheel and we’ll all be a lot safer.
Dylan Shirk
Denver