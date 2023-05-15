Spring is in full bloom and so is kitten season.

Litters of kittens are popping up everywhere. Pet Pantry of Lancaster County is in urgent need of kitten supplies, including Purina Kitten Chow, pate-style wet cat food and Yesterday’s News cat litter.

The foster kitten wish list includes Royal Canin Mother & Babycat cat food (canned and dry), KMR-brand powdered kitten formula, kitten bottles and Miracle-brand bottle nipples.

For a full list, check out our social media pages.

All donations, large and small, are greatly appreciated. A big “thank you” to all of the kitten foster parents. And thanks for everyone’s continued support.

Thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for printing this letter. God bless, and happy spring.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township