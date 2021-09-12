My thoughts on how to use the relief funds:

For decades, this country has promoted that we need more and experienced mental health facilities for various reasons — humanitarian reasons and public safety being at the top of the list. Economic and job growth could be tangential bonuses.

Also, instead of tearing down obsolete buildings in Lancaster city, revitalize them into community projects that benefit the entire region. In my view, both of these aims could be accomplished if a portion of the relief funds was used to purchase the former St. Joseph Hospital and dedicate it to the enrichment of the lives of those with mental health issues. A portion of this hospital was actually used for that purpose for years, and I believe it worked.

How many criminal cases or lost lives or court cases could we have avoided if local citizens would have had a source to repair the stress or emotional damage to their lives? Or a way to replace drug dependencies with productive, loving lifestyles?

I believe the economic advantages of recruiting and educating doctors and nurses, at professional wages, to work at this facility would add a much-needed wage increase for this region.

It’s time our legislators and elected officials show us that they can start building lives and communities — instead of tearing down or saving for a “rainy day.”

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township