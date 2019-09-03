On July 16, you published a front-page article about a school employee feeding families (“On her lunch break”). On July 5, you published an article about the “shamed” children in schools with lunch debt and the various school programs that feed them (“Fears of lunch shaming reawaken”). Both were highly commendable efforts.
Also in July, there was media coverage of a group packing and shipping food supplies overseas to feed the hungry. Personally, I prefer to “help thy neighbor.” I find it disturbing that so many people worry about overseas strangers rather than solving problems in this country. Guess that kind of thinking is why the U.S. gives billions to foreign aid to countries that hate us, including millions to China.
Questions: What is the purpose of the United Nations, and what has it done in any of the world crisis areas? The U.S. pays 22% of the U.N. budget, while Japan spends 10% and European Union nations pay more than 30%. Another place where so many nations hate us and vote against us.
Michael Rauch
Ephrata