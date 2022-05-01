Dear state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument:

I urge you to eliminate the statute of limitations for now-adult victims of childhood sexual abuse by passing Pennsylvania House Bill 951. In recent years, a multitude of child sex abuse cases have plagued our state and nation. It is imperative that you pressure your fellow constituents to pass legislation that will allow victims to seek the justice they deserve.

On July 21, 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ended Renee Rice’s effort to recover damages from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown. She is among thousands of victims who have not been able to receive civil restitution due to what I view as archaic and unnecessary statute of limitations laws.

I believe that dismissing cases such as Rice’s is a gross injustice. Pain, shame and fear can affect a child’s willingness to express what happened to them for years. Experts say most child sexual abuse is not reported at all, and among those who report their abuse, many are not comfortable talking about it until they are much older. The average age for someone to open up about their abuse is 52 years. When these realities are combined with institutional and systemic roadblocks for adults who were victims of childhood trauma, you have generations upon generations of victims who may never receive justice for the atrocities they faced.

Senators, you have the choice to protect predators or victims, and I hope you would choose the latter.

What are you waiting for? Pass HB 951, and give adult victims their voice again.

Josh Williams

Strasburg