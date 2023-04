I would like to thank all of the gentlemen who came to my aid March 9. While throwing bags of clothes into a donation bin, my car keys flew in with them.

Thanks to the man at Randazzo’s restaurant who gave me some water and tried to retrieve the keys with a metal rod.

And thanks to the guy who dove headfirst through the opening and found them.

There are kind people out there willing to take time out of their day to help. I thank all of you!

Eileen Zeigler

East Petersburg