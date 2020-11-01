Wreaths Across America is a program in which sponsored Christmas wreaths are put on veterans’ final resting places all over — even the Omaha Beach cemeteries —to pay tribute to their service for our freedoms.

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery this year needs community and business help to remember the more than 44,000 veterans at this national cemetery. Many people know a veteran or friend who is interred there.

Go online to wreathsacrossamerica.org and use the sponsor code PA0201P.

These wreaths will go to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery; a ceremony is slated for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19. This year’s event may be different, but the wreaths will still be placed.

Clyde R. Snyder

Vietnam veteran

Lancaster Township