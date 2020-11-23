A family moved out of its rental property and left its female dog behind. The landlord fell in love with her and decided to keep her. Soon after, he came home and she was giving birth.

He decided to reach out to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County; he wasn’t prepared for a litter of six puppies. They were named the “Grease Litter”: Sandy, Rizzo, Marty, Frenchy, Zuko and Kenickie.

Mama’s name is Cazzy.

The gentleman was going to pay for Cazzy’s care. After she weaned her pups, he was going to have her spayed and updated on her shots. Two days into her stay, she started to become lethargic and stopped eating. A veterinary doctor did exploratory surgery and found her stomach full of ulcers. Supportive and constant care was given, but she didn’t survive.

Our rescue manager and veterinary technician had to tube-feed the puppies. She also had to make the call to the landlord. He was devastated. It was the most difficult call she ever made.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Because of his love, compassion and sincere intentions, it was decided that he would have the pick of the litter.

The puppies aren’t available for adoption yet, but check out our Facebook page to follow their progress. Donations have been coming in to Pet Pantry for supplies and to help feed and provide comfort for these precious pups.

We need continued monetary donations and food for their continued care. Thanks to everyone who has donated. God bless you.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township