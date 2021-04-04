I want to thank the two men and two women who helped me earlier this year at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health campus. I was there for lab work, and had a very nice gentleman do the test. I was the 10th person in line, but it only took a half-hour.

I came out a different way than I went in. The parking lot was very full, so I couldn’t find my car. (It could be that I am over 80 years old, who knows?)

Two women tried to help me look, but no luck. A security guard asked if he could help us and we found my “lost” car a short time later. Everyone was very nice, and I thank you all for your kindness.

Jean M. Smith

Lancaster Township