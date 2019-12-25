This to say thank you to so many people who have gone out of their way to offer help to my wife and me.
Thank you to the owners and employees of Lancaster Mold Inc. who, in the 1990s, took up a collection to help me get a car after mine caught fire.
Thank you to those who came to my aid in the past year. Our current vehicle was in a garage being repaired, and I was walking from Wheatland Hills to the Grocery Outlet and back, when I fell. Several people ran to help. Thank you all.
To a young woman, Melissa, who was in the checkout line ahead of me at Grocery Outlet and paid for my ice cream. This was several months ago. Thank you.
On Dec. 3, I did some banking at BB&T on Lititz Pike, then went to the nearby Giant. I met a dear lady, Jennifer, and we got to talking. It was nice to be able to share a pleasant conversation.
At one point, she tells me, “Let’s go to that checkout over there.’’
Then she tells the cashier, “I want to pay for his things, too.” Thank you.
There was also a dear lady a couple of years ago at an auto glass company who, when our rear window broke, paid the insurance deductible.
I ask God to send angels. In the past several years, he certainly did.
Thank you, everyone.
William G. Smith
East Hempfield Township