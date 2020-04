There are angels among us.

My husband and I were at Park City Diner on Jan. 27 for lunch. When we left, my husband was having a terrible time with his walker. His legs weren’t holding him up, and he almost fell.

All of a sudden, a man came over to help. He almost lifted my husband to get him to our car.

We thanked him, but we didn’t get his name. He was wearing a Yankees jacket and hat.

We just want him to know that he was our angel that day.

Diane and Jack Fiebert

Manor Township