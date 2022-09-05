On July 17, I was fast-walking on a path at the Conestoga Greenway Trail with my dog. I tripped and fell on my face and the right side of my body. I was in considerable pain, so I just stayed there on my side for a short while, hoping that I hadn’t broken anything. My dog remained by my side and didn’t run away.

A young man on a bicycle went by, but then turned around and inquired if I was all right. I told him, “Not really.’’

He said he thought I was dead because I hadn’t moved. I asked him to help me up so that I could walk to a nearby bench. He asked if I had low blood sugar. I said I didn’t, but he offered me a banana from his backpack.

He asked me where my car was. I told him that it was far away, at the end of the trail. He offered to get my car and bring it to the parking lot that was just behind the bench where I was sitting. He left his bike with me and went to get my car.

Minutes later, he arrived with my car. He was preceded by his girlfriend, who arrived first in her car. He asked if I thought I could drive. I said yes, but he said he would observe me turning around in the parking lot.

I never got his name. In my defense, I had a lot going on. When we parted, I told him I would certainly take his fine deed and pay it forward. He pointed his finger at me and said, “That’s a good idea.’’

Stanley Saul

West Lampeter Township