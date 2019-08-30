The national news brings to light, again, very sad statistics related to the number of veterans who are dying by suicide. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein recently ordered every unit to take a day before Sept. 15 to address this critical issue.
In the 2010 census, there were 35,058 veterans living in Lancaster County; that number is higher today. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, about 18% of veterans have post-traumatic stress disorder. In Lancaster County, that would mean that more than 6,200 veterans are suffering with these invisible wounds. Suicides within the veteran population are substantially higher that those in the civilian population.
Writeface is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans in their transition from military to civilian life through creative writing and journal writing, moving veterans from post-traumatic stress to post-traumatic growth.
Writeface does not believe that post-traumatic stress is a disorder. Rather, it is a perfectly normal response of the human mind to the rigorous requirements of military service. We refer to the condition as PTS.
Several veterans who have participated have said Writeface workshops have pulled them back from the edge. There is no cure for PTS, but we know Writeface helps.
If you are a veteran who is struggling or if you know a veteran who is struggling, please reach out. For more information, please go to writeface.org.
Scott Hower
Conestoga Township
Annie Ginder
Pequea Township