After a lovely breakfast at Manheim Manor Bed and Breakfast, I went for a walk along Charlotte Street in Manheim. I tripped on some uneven pavement and fell. A pedestrian, a skateboarder and a passing car all stopped to help me. I was barely hurt but shaken up. The folks with the car urged me to let them drive me back to the B&B. I am so grateful for the kindness of these strangers and want to thank them through the newspaper.
I am so glad that my Manheim family and friends live in such a caring community.
Diane Wolf
Wilmington, Delaware