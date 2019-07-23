I want to acknowledge the kindness of a few people. There were two little dogs walking along Butter Road in Manheim Township. It was raining a little. People were driving by them and even honking their horns at them, but no one would stop to help them — until these people did. They were wet, dirty little dogs that had been on their own in the elements for a while.
The first two to stop were Greg and Cory from Waste in Time Disposal Service. They stopped their route and helped hold them and even fed them some treats until the dogs could be transported to the Lancaster Center of the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Sean Welling, the president of the company, later told me that they encourage their employees to help as needed in the community they serve — to do the right thing.
The second two to help were Janis and Larry, who put these dirty little dogs in the back seat of their car and drove them to the SPCA.
It has taken about a month for these dogs to be healthy again, and they now are — due to the efforts and kindness of the four people who stopped and saved two wet, dirty little dogs.
It is nice to be able to count on the goodness of people.
Paula Katchmer
Manheim Township