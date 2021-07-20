Americans are overwhelmingly in favor of the economic rescue checks they’ve received during the pandemic to help keep our economy from collapsing.

I believe we can continue something like that on a smaller scale without increasing taxes or the national debt/deficit. A check in the mail or direct deposit to your bank account — about $50 per month to start for every adult and half that for every child — could continue to help many struggling American families make ends meet, improve the economy and fight climate change, all at the same time.

Here’s how it would work: The government would make fossil fuel corporations pay a steadily increasing pollution fee for the greenhouse gas emissions their products create, which do real, measurable damage to our economy and our health. The fee would increase each year. All that money would go directly to every citizen in equal monthly checks.

Fossil fuel corporations would raise prices in response to the pollution fee, so people would switch to cheaper, clean renewable energy, creating millions of permanent jobs with union-scale wages and good benefits — local jobs that couldn’t be outsourced.

The sooner fossil fuels are phased out, the less we’ll all have to pay for climate change later and the more our economy and health would thrive now.

For the past century, Americans have been paying for the pollution that fossil fuel corporations have caused. It’s time for them to start paying us back. It’s already worked successfully in British Columbia for a decade.

Learn more at citizensclimatelobby.org.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township