The entire group of so-called faith and community leaders who condone and encourage gender-affirming care and surgery for youth are, apparently unbeknownst to them, dangling on the brink of hell (“Local people of faith refute anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation,” June 27 LNP | LancasterOnline column).

From the Old Testament: “Ye shall not add unto the Word which I command you, neither shall you diminish ought from it” (Deuteronomy 4:2).

And from the New Testament: “If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book, and if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life” (Revelation 22:18-19).

These are severe warnings in God’s word! Don’t be deceived, fellow Christians, by these false teachers.

Al Stoltzfus

Narvon