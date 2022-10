I would like to comment on the Oct. 6 letter “Fetterman can’t release prisoners.”

I am writing as a nonpartisan person who believes that everyone needs to heed the writer’s last paragraph, which I present in total because it is so true: “If only a truth in advertising law existed, we would all be blessed with the sound of crickets during campaign season.”

This is certainly pertinent for each party.

Randy Sweitzer

Penn Township