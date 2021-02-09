Message to all government officials who took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution:

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says everything when it comes to all of the government officials who enabled former President Donald Trump for the past four years, thus failing to uphold the oaths of office they have taken. It states: “No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Peter Gallimore

East Hempfield Township