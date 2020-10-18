When asked about the extreme measure of packing the U.S. Supreme Court with an additional number of justices, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the following in a July 2019 NPR interview: “Nine seems to be a good number. It’s been that way for a long time. I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court.” Warning that such a move would only politicize the court, Ginsburg continued, “If anything would make the court look partisan, it would be that — one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.’ ”

How tragic for our country that many current Democratic politicians, including those running for president and vice president, do not seem to share Ginsburg’s candor, intellectual honesty, insight and integrity. Words of President Dwight D. Eisenhower come to mind: “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.”

Roger Kurtz

Lititz