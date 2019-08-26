Your Aug. 9 LNP headline “ ‘It’s the guns’ ” is so far from the truth. I wish the demonstrators would do their homework. The common denominator is mental illness, not guns.
For example, after El Paso and Dayton, another mass slaying took place Aug. 7 in California with knives, killing four and badly injuring two others — with very little news coverage because it was not gun-related.
Just a few years ago, several people were killed by a car ramming into the crowd. All these individuals had mental illness or depression problems.
The schools today are the first to notice children with mental health issues, but they pass the person through school to graduate without dealing with the problem. Now these children are in their late teens or early 20s, and their parents don’t have to deal with the issue. So we have young adults committing suicide or deciding to take more lives with them. The common denominator is mental illness, and nobody wants to deal with these issues; they’d rather just ignore it.
The police can’t do anything unless these people violate the law. All these red flags keep popping up, but nobody knows how to deal with the individual. Please help these individuals who have signs of mental health issues to stop the slayings and suicides.
Ron Rinier
Strasburg Township