Friedrich A. Hayek wrote a book in 1944 titled “The Road to Serfdom.” At that time, he provided some valuable insights into our economic freedom. He taught that socialism leads to slavery and that those who try to control an economy are guilty of a fatal conceit but also of factual errors that doom planned economies.

Here are some of his findings: central planning and excessive regulation do not work; a stimulus will only stimulate the deficit; no one can forecast the economy, it is too complex; leave social justice out of economic planning; nothing beats the free market; and finally, as a rule of thumb, government cures are not only worse than the disease, but lead to further disease.

If the control of our economic system is what we seek, then we will become enslaved by government control. And if one party dominates, we will have a totalitarian system and will no longer be free, but instead controlled by our government (even more than we are now).

I recommend that this wise advice be heeded. Stop the growth of our government control when you vote. Which party is more interested in your real economic freedom and has your best interests in mind? You decide, but make sure you make that decision based on past, current and anticipated future results by your party choice and its candidates.

May God bless America, forgive us our sinful ways and give all of us the wisdom to make good decisions.

