On the last day of 2022, my sister and I ate lunch at Texas Roadhouse on Lincoln Highway East.

Imagine our surprise when our server told us that our bill had been paid by other diners. After much prompting, he told us that the family with three children had treated us. What a lovely surprise! Thank you so much.

This has never happened to us. It was so unexpected. And I’m sure that family could have put that money to better use, but it was such a truly heartwarming experience to end the old year and begin the new!

Thank you again to the family — mom, dad and kids.

Kids, your parents are a wonderful example of kindness and generosity.

Judy Fauser

Manheim

Doris Fauser Sweitzer

Penn Township