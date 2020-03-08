As I watch the president’s speeches on TV, I hope both parties get rid of the cancerous hate; it sounds like it’s coming from Satan’s plateau.
In my 67 years of voting, there were times various requests presidents made weren’t to my liking, but my respect for the office held. I sure didn’t come forward with the extreme hate so many of you exhibit toward President Donald Trump. Men across this nation, including me and my uncles, gave years of service in keeping good Old Glory in good standing. The extreme hate you bring forth causes me to believe your piety is very low.
If you approve of hate, try to convince God. One of his statements is that hatred stirs up conflict but “love covers over all wrongs.” He has many laws on hate that can be found in the Bible, if you have one (maybe covered with dust). If you open the Bible, you’ll become aware that he will accept your repentance. You’ll also become aware that he sacrificed his all for man’s sins.
His word may even want you to warm a church pew.
However, if anger and dissatisfaction still prevail, don’t put yourself through strenuous strife. There are always plenty of other countries to enter, for there are many immigrants anxious to take your place in good old USA. If you’re still living here, purchase a roll of Bounty towels, for they will absorb more tears than soft tissues. Last option for hate: Call Dr. Phil.
When it comes, happy Easter.
C.L. Frackman
Strasburg