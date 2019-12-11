Effective April 1, 2020, 688,000 Americans will lose access to food stamps as a result of a new regulation. It will require that an able-bodied person without children work 20 hours per week in order to get food stamps. That does not take into account many factors, such as job availability in many parts of our country and the need for transportation between home (if there is one) and work.
Congress voted twice on a bipartisan basis against this regulation. It seems very ironic that this proposal comes at a time of the year when most people in our country are celebrating peace. Doesn’t peace include kindness and concern for all people?
Philip Starr
East Hempfield Township