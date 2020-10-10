Our son Brian had severe cerebral palsy. When born he seemed quite normal, but in about six months we realized he couldn’t sit up or roll over. A specialist essentially said he was a vegetable.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Brian changed my life for the good, though he never spoke a word to me. In today’s world he might be aborted. But in his three years on this earth, he gave and received love from everyone.

Jesus says in Matthew 18:4-5, “Therefore whoever humbles himself as this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever receives one little child like this in my name receives me.”

It grieves me that the Democratic Party supports abortions, even into the third trimester. I realize that there are many issues in politics, but life overrides all of them.

Very few people can influence or change another person’s life. Brian did just that. I am privileged to have a son in heaven with my God. I find it difficult to accept any candidate who is willing to allow abortion. My heart goes out to women who feel abortion is their only answer. Adoption is a viable, heartfelt alternative. We have a wonderful grandson, Nicholas, who was adopted from Romania 20 years ago.

I plead with you, don’t vote for any candidate who is willing to allow abortion, even though it is legally allowed. Brian can continue to touch lives by encouraging each of us to honor life as Jesus proclaimed.

Doug Dietrich

West Lampeter Township