Thank you to Gayle Ray for expressing what many of us are feeling, whether we have had her specific experiences or not (“How much gun violence will Americans accept?” March 28 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline op-ed).

It does not take such close personal encounters to be able to share her angst over the gun violence in this country.

“It’s everywhere” is a heartbreaking reality in what some blindly claim is an entirely great country. This is not great. It is shameful.

Yes, the question is “How much more will we accept?” Polls show that most of us are near to having had enough. I, for one, am past having had enough, and am making the fight for reasonable, effective gun reform a priority for 2021.

SaraJane Munshower

East Earl Township