I believe that we should embrace every opportunity made available to secure a healthy and habitable future for Pennsylvania. One such opportunity is the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Pennsylvania joined the initiative earlier this year, but implementation of this transformative program has been blocked by lawsuits from the oil and gas industries.

Some lawmakers have been working with these industries to oppose the initiative — in my view placing greed and power above the needs of their constituents.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative should not be controversial. It is estimated that it will create 30,000 jobs and add $2 billion to the state’s economy. Its impact will also extend to better health outcomes for those who suffer from respiratory and cardiovascular illness.

This week, the state Commonwealth Court is scheduled to hear arguments in one of these lawsuits — Bowfin KeyCon Holdings LLC v. Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Let us hope for a swift conclusion to this case that would allow the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to move forward in our state.

Pennsylvania has already missed out on the September emissions auctions that had the potential to raise millions of dollars, and it may indeed miss out on the next one in December.

In a rapidly changing climate, every missed milestone counts. Pennsylvania needs the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and the initiative needs our continuing support.

James Groff

Lancaster