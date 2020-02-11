I’m answering the Dec. 31 letter (“Halt the health insurance tax”) regarding the Health Insurance Tax Relief Act of 2019. U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker answered my request for an update on this, and he replied that it has been permanently repealed by President Donald Trump through the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act (House Resolution 1865). Previous legislation passed in November 2019 delayed the tax through 2020, so the technical repeal will not occur until 2021. Smucker further stated that “rest assured, it has been permanently repealed.”
Carolyn Bortzfield
Manor Township