I have become very disturbed by the actions of the elected officials who decided not to adhere to the state order on COVID-19 and moved Lancaster County from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase Friday.

Our democratic system gives the citizens the ability to elect, by majority rule, those citizens who we feel can represent “the whole.”

Tom Wolf has been elected as the governor of Pennsylvania. He has put into place a plan to move counties from “red” to “yellow” to “green,” based upon definitive criteria relating to the health of our population. Wolf and his staff, especially state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, have continued to communicate the condition of our commonwealth as it relates to the health of the population.

As far as I'm concerned, the health of our population is vastly more important than opening businesses too quickly.

The county’s memoranda of understanding with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to utilize a large portion of the CARES Act money from the federal government for issues relating to testing and contact tracing should be applauded.

But Lancaster County should not have moved from “red” to “yellow” until all of the criteria had been met to make that move safely.

Kristin Marshall

Manheim Township