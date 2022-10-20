What is the reason people vote? Most of us vote for a candidate who will support our visions and our way of thinking.

Unfortunately, in my view, many people do not do their own research and simply accept whatever the news media reports.

If they actually did do research, I believe that they would disregard the candidate’s party and vote for the person who has the ability to fulfill the duties of the position they are campaigning for.

On May 13, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered a stroke. When this was reported, it was initially stated by the news media that it was not serious and that Fetterman would soon be out of the hospital.

I do not remember the media reporting the kind of stroke he suffered. However, time has shown the seriousness of Fetterman’s stroke. Months passed before he recovered enough to publicly answer his opponent, Republican Mehmet Oz. That caused questions to arise regarding Fetterman’s ability to fulfill the duties of a senator, should he be elected.

Only recently has Fetterman consented to interviews, and it seems obvious that his speech and cognitive processes have been affected by this stroke.

Also, Fetterman has not addressed the issues that are important to the voters, such as inflation, increased drug usage and increased crime.

In my view, Fetterman’s health is and should be of major importance concerning his ability to function in the Senate. When we go to the polls to vote Nov. 8, all of us — Republican or Democrat — need to consider which candidate has the ability to be a senator.

Ruth Rosciolo

Paradise