In response to the April 9 letter “No need for public health department”:

Before those with power and resources in the community come out against the idea for a local health department, they should do their research to understand: the scope of services that local health departments provide, how they are funded and whom those services benefit.

Local health departments can provide an array of essential public health services, like lead poisoning testing and prevention; immunizations; essential services to keep young children and pregnant women healthy; opioid misuse prevention; screenings for many health conditions; and public health preparedness. They are designed and funded to help protect the health and safety of all community members — especially children, families and older adults who may lack resources and/or are disproportionately affected by poor health outcomes.

Depending on their services and programs, local health departments are funded through many sources, including federal, state, private health insurance, Medicaid/Medicare reimbursement and private foundations (see the National Association of City and County Health Officials at naccho.org).

Communities with local health departments actually make themselves eligible for more funding opportunities.

Everyone benefits from local health department services and programs, even if we as individuals don’t need the services that they provide because we have resources and power. I hope those with resources and power in the county who ultimately get to decide about whether to create something here can see that when we invest in community health and well-being through local health departments, we are investing in ourselves, our neighbors and our future.

Farah Kauffman

Lancaster