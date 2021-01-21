If the current COVID-19 vaccine distribution disaster doesn’t show the need for Lancaster County to have its own health department, nothing ever will.

It is an outright sin that, as of the Jan. 16 LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Officials: Rollout facing challenges”) less than 3% of the Lancaster County population has received its first dose of the vaccine.

The reason, in my view, is that no one is in charge in Lancaster County. Other counties with health departments are focused specifically on getting their residents vaccinated.

We are relying on the state Department of Health for advice, and it’s obvious to me they are totally incompetent.

Our politicians need to get this current issue solved and then get moving on establishing a county health department. It’s outrageous that a county this size doesn't have one.

Ted A. Maurer

West Lampeter Township