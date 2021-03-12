I read in LNP | LancasterOnline that the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners wants a county health department (“Officials call for health board,” March 10).

Pray tell, exactly how would they pay for it?

Elected politicians forever “want” attractive baubles that will cheer the voters and thus secure their elections. Promising the world is so easy when there’s no financial accountability.

In my view, our seemingly simple electorate is again allowing itself to be possibly bamboozled, when instead the elected leaders ought to be held to task. Leaders ought to be required to provide a detailed, factual, numeric analysis proving this want is indeed a true need — and is fully justifiable in every way.

Robert B. Evans

East Lampeter Township