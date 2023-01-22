My late wife and I were stage 4 cancer patients treated at two Penn Medicine locations — the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in Lancaster and the Ruth & Raymond Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine in Philadelphia.

I simply can’t express enough gratitude and appreciation for the people working and providing patient care in these centers, from top to bottom. The doctors, nurses and other staff members provide the most amazing care. The support staff of attendants, receptionists, schedulers and parking attendants all treat patients with attention, dignity and empathy — and no effort is too great.

For the past three years, the pandemic placed added burdens on these health care workers as they strove to maintain service levels and patient safety.

When my wife was admitted to the intensive care unit in late 2020, the palliative care specialists were like angels who suddenly appeared to provide us with extra care, comfort and support through her last days.

It is beyond comprehension that Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health would behave in what I view as such a grubby, penny-pinching manner as its way of showing how it really feels about these people.

The holiday gift should have been doubled in appreciation for their dedication and efforts.

When they hang the big “Health Care Heroes Work Here” banners across the fronts of their buildings, this clearly does not include the executives who made the decision to rescind the holiday gift cards.

Mike Lovell

Rapho Township