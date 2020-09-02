As a former health care worker and now a full-time at-home mother, I’ve been especially cautious — not just to ensure my children are safe and healthy, but because I understand the impacts of the virus.

And right now, it has never been more important that patients with preexisting conditions are not exposed to the virus and they remain as healthy as possible. Similarly, it’s critical that we keep our children virus-free as we continue learning about COVID-19. It’s a major responsibility.

Thankfully, the United States has a robust health care supply chain that is working on overdrive to ensure patient and consumer needs are met. Despite reports of shortages and never-experienced demands for medications and pharmaceutical supplies, our health care distribution system has not broken. I’ve been able to reliably get medical supplies for myself and my family. And behind this resilience is the hard work of our wholesale distributors.

Working behind the scenes, health care distributors are keeping track of virus hot spots while still maintaining supplies of other necessary medications for patients dealing with everything from chronic and recurring conditions to common colds and flus. They’re doing everything possible to mitigate shortages and make sure that we have the products we need for patients.

I am grateful for the work of distributors and the rest of the health care system. And I am confident that this resilient supply chain will help to bring us back to normalcy, protecting our patients and youth through the safe delivery of a vaccine.

Kelsey Courtney

Manheim