Health care is a fundamental need of all people in the United States. Everyone accesses health care at multiple points between cradle and grave, whether to treat illness or to promote wellness. Many people take access to adequate health care for granted.

More than 44 million immigrants call the United States home, and approximately a quarter of those immigrants are considered undocumented.

Adequate access to health care is often out of reach for immigrants. Even when care is accessible, fear creates a large barrier to utilization of health care. Immigrants arrive with preexisting health care issues. As borders blur, diseases can quickly become a global problem.

Federal health care policies are carried out at the state and local levels. Pennsylvania could protect the health of all citizens by providing affordable, accessible health care to all immigrants, regardless of documentation status.

Let’s protect Pennsylvania’s health and provide equal access to health care for all who call Pennsylvania home.

Carrie Meyer

Rapho Township