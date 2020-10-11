As a family physician in Lancaster, I have the opportunity to help patients celebrate great moments — the birth of a baby and other milestones in their lives — and yet sometimes there’s heartache as well.

Recently one of my patients was diagnosed with a preventable form of cancer at an advanced stage. She’d been unable to have routine screenings, and now we are scrambling to get her care. Sadly this is not an isolated instance of a patient in a desperate situation because of a hole in what could be a protective insurance safety net.

The fact is, women need health care more than men do. Gynecologic diseases are not the whole story; women suffer depression at twice the rate of men and have approximately twice the need for medical care and medical treatment.

Yet, due to pay inequities, women do not enjoy the same job benefits their male counterparts do. In a system in which most access to health care is tied to employment, many women are left out. Uninsured and underinsured women are diagnosed with more advanced disease than are those who are fully covered.

The narrative that government-sponsored health care is “merely an entitlement” is an attempt to perpetuate a bigoted stereotype. In fact, most Medicaid recipients are already working, if they can.

Health care access means health care for women. And as such, it is a way of addressing inequity. If you care about women’s health, insist that your representatives protect and expand coverage. Americans deserve better.

Corey Fogleman, M.D.

Manheim Township