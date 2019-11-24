As an alumnus of Franklin & Marshall College, I have been very concerned over the recent turmoil at the college. This turmoil has caused pain and anger for many at the college, with alumni and in the Lancaster community.
A few years ago, I attended a company meeting and our speaker was a local man whose teenage son was randomly killed by a teenage gang member as part of his initiation into the gang. The gang member was found, arrested and sentenced to prison. The father of the victim was distraught and could not find solace anywhere. After some counseling and soul-searching, the father realized the only path to overcome his grief and despair was to forgive the young gang member. He realized the young gang member was a victim of the gang. The father began to visit the young gang member in prison and, after the young man’s release, the father invited this young man to his house and later formally adopted him. This provided the healing the father and this young ex-gang member needed.
I believe the healing that needs to take place at F&M begins with forgiveness from both sides. Anything less will not lead to true, lasting peace for anyone involved and the college.
Michael D. Spangler
Rapho Township