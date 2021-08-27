Advoz: Mediation and Restorative Practices and the nonprofit Tenfold recently had the opportunity to host a healing “Circle Process” for the residents of Strawberry Street, following the recent events on the 200 block of West Strawberry Street.

The “Circle Process” is an intentional space designed to bring our best self into a dialogue, aiming to give voice to every participant, reveal connections and differences, and engage participants in all their dimensions — emotional, physical, mental and spiritual.

Healing circle (or peacemaking circles) are deeply rooted in the traditional practices of Indigenous peoples. In North America, they are widely used among the First Nations people of Canada and the many tribes of Native Americans.

The circular structure slows down our usual pace of dialogue to ensure that it is both respectful and reflective. At Advoz, we take great pleasure in seeing communities, families and organizations learn to truly listen to each other and then heal by moving from conflict into a conversation.

This community is caring, nurturing and resilient, and we were blessed to be a part of what is hopefully a new and unified future for this group, which is so deeply committed to the neighborhood and each other.

Chris Wenden

Executive director

Advoz: Mediation and

Restorative Practices