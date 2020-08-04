“NYC shootings skyrocket with dozens of victims in a week.” “11 shot, 1 dead in Minneapolis shooting spree overnight.” “2 kids slain among 79 shot in July 4th weekend gun violence; 3rd weekend straight of children dying.” “2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting.”

“New York City Council to vote on $1 billion NYPD budget cut.” “Minneapolis city council approves plan to disband police department, paving way for possible November vote.”

These are recent headlines from around the country. Does anyone else see the irony here? Whom are the protesters and proponents of disbanding and defunding police departments going to blame for the violence? Are there going to be protests and demonstrations against this violence?

David W. Greiner

Lancaster