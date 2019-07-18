On the July 16 front page on LNP, the headline for the article (“Smucker, Toomey criticize president”) said that Congressman Lloyd Smucker and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey criticized the president for his tweets that appear to disparage, reprimand and suggest that four new, duly elected congresswomen should return to whichever countries he wrongly thinks they belong. Inaccurate would be a mild term for what you printed.
Smucker did not have the spine to directly state that he was referring to President Donald Trump when he said that racist remarks are wrong. Toomey did not criticize anyone except for the four Democratic representatives. His remarks centered on saying that he disagreed with them and that they are wrong (“misguided” was his word) before he simply outlined a different method of defeating them.
To construe that as criticism of the foul remarks or the person behind them is incorrect and biased. We subscribers expect better from this newspaper.
Wesley Schreiber
West Lampeter Township