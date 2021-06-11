Regarding The Associated Press article “Study: Medicare expansion not best fix,” which appeared on the front page of the May 20 LNP | LancasterOnline:

The story about the Avalere study — which compares the costs of Medicare expansion that lowers the age of eligibility to 60 to the Affordable Care Act exchanges for people of varying income levels — does a good job of explaining a focused study that essentially compares two different ways of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Quoting from the study itself:

“Under an expansion, the intricacies of the Medicare program will create winners and losers,” said Massey Whorley, associate principal at Avalere. “Policymakers need to consider all the potential impacts to ensure that patients benefit from better coverage and lower premiums under a Medicare expansion, regardless of their income.”

I agree with U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna of California that continuing to support the insurance industry’s financing of the most expensive health care system on the planet — which has mediocre outcomes, too many uninsured people, excessive administrative burden, waste and horrendous inequities — is denying the inevitable collapse of our health care system. We have failed to join all other “developed” (wealthy) countries in providing universal access with a single administrative entity — which, in practicality, requires a government-administered system.

So I find the article’s headline — which has tremendous power to influence readers, most of whom don’t read much past the headline —very misleading.

Edward T. Chory, M.D.

East Hempfield Township