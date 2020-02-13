As our state lawmakers work out the details on going hands-free regarding cellphones (“Bill targets cellphones at the wheel,” Jan. 16), which I agree with, we professional truck drivers see that and a lot more on the roads.
Texting, reading books and newspapers, looking at movies, operating laptops. We see it all below us in traffic.
But what law is any good if it’s not enforced?
“Headlights on if the wiper is on” is an example of failed law. Or the law to move over for emergency vehicles, tow trucks, etc. Too many times on the highway, the guy behind me floors it and passes me, because he doesn’t want to be behind a big rig. And so I can’t get over into the left lane to let the emergency vehicle through.
To all lawmakers who care, please add a 24/7 headlight amendment to this bill, since so many out there refuse to turn their lights on, period. Some people just drive in the dark.
Hunters wear orange for safety, to be seen. On the road, what stands out more, no headlights or headlights on?
And those automatic lights are worthless. Your taillights don’t work with them, so in heavy rain, snow and fog, the guy behind you can’t see you.
I dare LNP | LancasterOnline to do a poll on such a law. I know my trucker buddies would all agree with me.
Jeff Good
East Earl Township