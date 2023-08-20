Florida’s ocean set a worldwide surface temperature record at the end of July, and waters around the globe also hit extremes. That is bad news, because high heat causes coral bleaching and altered water circulation patterns that eventually will limit the ocean water turnover necessary for putting nutrients back into the system.

It is extremely important to understand what hot oceans mean on the climate crisis timeline. Seventy percent of Earth is covered by water. For eons, this global water volume has acted as a massive temperature buffer, protecting and stabilizing land temperatures.

Since humans have been dumping huge amounts of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere, more than 90% of the resulting excess heat has been going into the oceans. In fact, every second the oceans absorb five to seven times the equivalent hit of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima, climate experts say.

But there is a limit to how much heat the water can absorb. And we’ve essentially reached capacity. Warmer waters are affecting the poles — the amount of Arctic and Antarctic sea ice has been steadily declining, with more ice melting in the summer than is refreezing in the winter.

Ocean water that is too hot will force excess heat to affect temperatures on land. Note the record-breaking summer temperatures across the southern United States.

With the intensification of heat accumulation in the oceans — and now on land — I’d say we’re more than 90% of the way toward a climate catastrophe.

Melissa Lane, Ph.D.

Warwick Township